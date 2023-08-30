Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

An Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday on a three-day visit to examine the preparedness of the Mizoram Assembly elections due later this year, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Besides Kumar, the ECI team includes Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Panday and Arun Goel, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and 12 other officials.

The ECI team convened meetings with representatives of national and state-recognised political parties. It reviewed poll preparedness with law enforcement agencies, Mizoram chief electoral officer (CEO), state police nodal officer (SPNO) and central armed police force (CAPF), according to an official statement.





Also Read: Mizoram elections 2023: A short glimpse into the northeastern state The ECI team will convene meetings with Mizoram Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla on August 30.

The delegation will also take stock of poll preparedness with district election officers (DEO) and superintendent of police (SP) of all Mizoram districts.

On August 31, the EC officials will look at the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) program and will interact with state icons, persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and young voters.

The ECI team will also address a press conference on Wednesday.

Mizoram is currently ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF). Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 legislators in the assembly, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.