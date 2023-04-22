Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / 10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

After the scrutiny of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, officials said.

Mangaluru
Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
In Dakshina Kannada, nominations of 72 candidates were received while in Udupi, the number of papers that were complete and in accordance with the prescribed format were 39.

As many as 109 and 88 nominations were submitted initially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively. One nomination in Mangaluru North constituency and two each in the constituencies of Mangaluru South, Mangaluru and Bantwal got rejected.

In Udupi, nominations of Shankara Ankadakatte for Kundapur constituency, Udayakumar M and Dayananda Shetty for Karkala constituency were rejected.

Ten nominations in Belthangady, nine in Moodbidri, 12 in Mangaluru city north, eight each in Mangaluru city south and Mangaluru, six in Bantwal, 10 in Puttur and nine in Sullia are in the prescribed format.

April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Topics :Karnataka pollsBJPCongress

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

