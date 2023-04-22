PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa who retired from electoral politics ahead of the assembly elections.

Reacting over his conversation with the Prime Minister, Eshwarappa said that he didn't expect the call.

"I didn't expect his (PM's) call. It inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we will try all possibilities to bring the BJP government back in Karnataka. It is not something special I have done. I have told the same to PM," he said.

On April 11, Eshwarappa, the five-time MLA from Shivamogga constituency, had announced that he would not contest the Karnataka Assembly Elections scheduled next month.

In a letter to BJP president JP Nadda, Eshwarappa said, "I am withdrawing from electoral politics."

"The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the last 40 years, from a booth in charge to the state party chief. I also had the honour of becoming Deputy Chief Minister. Thank you so much," stated the letter.

Later on April 20, Eshwarappa said that he is not 'angry' with the party and claimed that BJP will win 140 seats in Karnataka.

"I am not angry with BJP... those who have left BJP have to be brought back. Those who are angry with our party and joined Congress, we have to bring them back to the party. Our candidate will win this seat (Shivamogga). BJP will win over 140 seats in Karnataka," he told ANI.

The term of Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will be May 13.