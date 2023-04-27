Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Advantage for BJP if Rahul, Priyanka campaign in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bommai further said "the Congress leaders talk of social justice but the incumbent BJP government hiked the quota for the SC/ST communities as well as introduced internal reservations

Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:15 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the BJP will be very happy if Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra come to the poll-bound state for campaigning as "the Congress has lost wherever both had gone ahead of the polls".

He said this while responding to Congress often asking "why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are coming to Karnataka".

Speaking after campaigning for Yamakanamaradi BJP candidate Basavaraja Handri, Bommai said "the May 10 Assembly election will be historic".

"The double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the nation. Those who want development will support the double-engine government and those who don't will vote for the Congress.

"Thanks to the double-engine government, 6,000 km of road have been built at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. The Belagavi-Kudachi railway line is being made into a double line. The Kisan Sanman scheme has become possible due to the double-engine government," he said.

The Karnataka chief minister said the Congress leaders are agitated as Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned Modi's name. "Wherever PM Modi has gone, 'Congress Mukt' has happened."

"Congress means corruption, and corruption means Congress," he said.

Bommai further said "the Congress leaders talk of social justice but the incumbent BJP government hiked the quota for the SC/ST communities as well as introduced internal reservations".

"The previous Siddaramaiah government refused to implement internal reservations fearing backlash. The Congress has been playing an emotional card with the people," he added.

--IANS

mka/pgh

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

