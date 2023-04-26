Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government by obtaining simple majority

Bengaluru
Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that though some pre-poll surveys have given Congress the edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, nut it is the BJP that is going to emerge victorious after the polls.

"The pre-poll surveys are always in favour of Congress. They claim that Congress will win and also state that there is going to be intense competition. But after the results are declared, BJP will emerge as the winner," said Shah, who held roadshows and rallies in Yadgir, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts in the poll-bound state on Tuesday.

Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government by obtaining simple majority.

He said that former CM Jagadish Shettar and ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who recently joined the Congress from the BJP after being denied election tickets by the saffron camp, will be defeated in the polls.

"The coming elections are about handing over the future of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People should vote for a new Karnataka. This is an election for honest politics and development. If Congress comes to power, it will out the state in reverse gear," Shah said.

--IANS

mka/arm

Also Read

Gujarat win has sounded bugle for BJP's success in 2024 LS poll : Himanta

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 announced; here's all you need to know

MCD poll win big responsibility, says AAP; BJP thanks people for 100 seats

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for research projects, geographical surveys

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Eshwarappa denies pitching for CT Ravi as CM

Karnataka polls: It's a pro-incumbency election, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Easy to question others, difficult to question oneself: Rahul in Karnataka

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

Topics :Amit ShahKarnataka pollsBJPPolitics

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story