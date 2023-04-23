Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the road show

Vijayapura (K'taka)
Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday held a massive road show here, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route.

Standing on top of a specially designed vehicle, Gandhi constantly waved at the people gathered in the streets and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Rahul, Rahul' slogans and shouting loud cheers.

He began the road show after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

People holding Congress flags moved along as the vehicle carrying Gandhi and other Congress leaders passed through the streets from Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats.

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the road show.

Gandhi, earlier today began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Kudala Sangama, where he offered obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Basava Jayanti today.

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnatakaCongress

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

