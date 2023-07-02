Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is going to hold a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur late this evening and will launch the party's election campaign in Rajasthan

ANI
Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi had also toured various districts of the election-bound state including Tonk to find its political ground in Rajasthan during the upcoming assembly elections.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, will address a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday.

Party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is going to hold a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur late this evening and will launch the party's election campaign in Rajasthan, AIMIM leaders said.

Party's state convenor, Jameel Khan, said that the state executive and state president of the party for Rajasthan will also be announced during this public meeting.

According to Jameel Khan, the preparations for the public meeting are in the final stage, and party workers and office bearers will come from many districts of Rajasthan to participate in it.

He also claimed the gathering of thousands of workers and people in this public meeting.

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi had also toured various districts of the election-bound state including Tonk to find its political ground in Rajasthan during the upcoming assembly elections.

Now, through this public meeting to be held late in the evening, Owaisi will set up the organizational structure of his party. He is preparing to field candidates in all the seats of the state in the assembly elections.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

