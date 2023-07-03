Next Opposition meet to be held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru, says Congress



The party said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion won’t impact the Opposition unity. The Congress on Monday announced that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.



Venugopal said that Ajit Pawar’s rebellion is “not going to affect Opposition unity” as this is just “NCP’s issue”. He said that the allegations of corruption against the NCP leaders have resulted in the “drama” unfolding in Maharashtra, adding that “it is a clear sponsored game of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and their agencies”, according to a report in The Indian Express. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted: “After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”



After the first meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the second meeting will be held on July 12 in Shimla and it will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He also said that “Sharad Pawar is the tallest leader of the party and he will be able to handle the situation”.