I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

The I-T officials seized 6.59 kg of gold worth Rs five crore from Hebbal, Shanti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar constituencies

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
The Income Tax department has seized cash of Rs 15.3 crore and 10.14 kg gold worth Rs 7.08 crore during raids at various places in Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the CEO's office, Rs 4.77 crore was seized from Shivajinagar, Rs 3.44 crore from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Rs 3.35 crore from Malleshwaram, Rs 2.3 crore from Pulakeshinagar, Rs 63 lakh from Shanti Nagar, and Rs 55 lakh from Gandhi Nagar.

The I-T officials seized 6.59 kg of gold worth Rs five crore from Hebbal, Shanti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar constituencies.

Further, 3.55 kg gold worth Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 30 lakh cash were seized from Raichur.

Cumulatively, the seizures totalled Rs 365 crore ever since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, which comprised of Rs 138.55 crore cash, Rs 82.65 crore worth liquor, Rs 23 crore worth drugs and narcotics, 177.95 kg gold worth Rs 92.62 crore and 667 kg silver worth Rs 4.62 crore, the statement added.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

