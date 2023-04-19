Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

Shettar on Monday joined the Congress party a day after he quit BJP ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the State

Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Congress leader Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency on Wednesday for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Jagadish Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress.

Shettar is set to face BJP's candidate Mahesh Tenginkai in the election.

Shettar on Monday joined the Congress party a day after he quit BJP ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the State.

Shettar was inducted into the party in presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

Senior BJP leader Amar Singh Patil also joined Congress along with Shettar.

Speaking at the occasion, Shettar said, "Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former chief minister and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth."

" I was among those who organised and worked for the growth of the (BJP) party. Yes BJP gave me respect and position. I won as an MLA six times and I thought I would be naturally fielded for the seventh time," he said.

"I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," he stated.

"On April 11, the party incharge said I had not been given a ticket. He spoke to me like speaking to a child. What should I do? I got a call in the morning and I was spoken to like I am a first-time MLA or aspirant. I'm hurt. I was treated badly, " Shettar said.

Shettar further said, "I was contacted by DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me I came without any other option. I am joining Congress wholeheartedly."

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka pollsCongress

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

