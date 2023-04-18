Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Election officials check BJP TN chief Annamalai, find no violation of code

Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake alleged that Annamalai had brought a large sum of cash by helicopter to distribute to the people in Udupi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Election officials, who checked BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai's room, vehicles and the helicopter by which he arrived in Udupi, have said that there were no violations of model code of conduct on his part.

In a press release, Udupi election officer Seetha said Annamalai arrived in Udupi by a helicopter at 9.55 am on Monday. The helicopter and the bag he carried were inspected by a team of officials, who found no material that violated the model code of conduct.

After leaving the hotel and announcing his intention to visit the Kaup constituency, the SST team conducted inspections again at Udyavar check post. Annamalai arrived at the Ocean Pearl hotel near Kadiyali around 2 pm and inspections were conducted at every stage, with no violations found.

The statement was released after Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake alleged that Annamalai had brought a large sum of cash by helicopter to distribute to the people in Udupi.

Annamalai is the election co-in-charge of Karnataka for the May 10 elections.

