K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had declared that he does not need to campaign in Varuna. But he will now arrive in a special chopper on Saturday and spend the entire day in the constituency from 11 am to 7 pm

Mysuru
With less than a month left for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the competition in Varuna constituency has intensified with opposition leader Siddaramaiah and senior BJP minister V. Somanna locking horns.

The intense campaigning by Somanna and the BJP has forced Siddaramaiah to rush to his constituency on Saturday.

Earlier, the opposition leader had declared that he does not need to campaign in Varuna. But he will now arrive in a special chopper on Saturday and spend the entire day in the constituency from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The BJP is putting up a united fight in the constituency. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is popular in the constituency, had also campaigned for Somanna in Varuna.

The party's National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh is also strategising for the BJP to win the prestigious seat.

Sources explained that Siddaramaiah is worried over the BJP's aggressive campaigning and wants to take no chances.

He is vying for the post of Chief Minister and conspiracies are running high to ensure his defeat by his own party leaders.

