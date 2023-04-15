Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday filed his nominations as BJP's candidate from Shiggaon segment here for the May 10 Assembly polls and expressed confidence of getting elected again with the highest number of votes.

Bommai was accompanied by Public Works Minister C C Patil, Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar Udasi, and son Bharath Bommai among others as he submitted his papers to the Returning Officer.

Bommai, son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late S R Bommai, has represented Shiggaon thrice since 2008.

With a saffron shawl on his shoulder, the 63-year-old Chief Minister visited Shiggaon's 'Dyamavva Devi' temple, before filing his nomination.

"I have filed my nomination today. People of my Shiggaon constituency have supported me tremendously in the past and this time too, I'm confident of breaking all the records and getting elected with the highest number of votes. People here are aware voters and they vote for development," Bommai said after filing his nomination.

Pointing out that he had submitted his nomination papers as there was a good muhurta (time) today, Bommai added that he will be filing nomination once again on April 19 in the presence of BJP national President J P Nadda and other senior leaders.

To a question that Congress was planning to field a strong candidate against him, the Chief Minister said, "Opponent is an opponent whether strong or weak, I will take everyone equally. If there are opponents, only then there will be a contest. I'm confidence in the people of my constituency, who have supported me."



Bommai won in Shiggaon in the 2018 Assembly polls by about 9,260 votes.

He started his political career with the Janata Dal, and was member of the Karnataka Legislative Council twice (in 1998 and 2004) from Dharwad local authorities constituency, and had also served as Parliament Secretary to Chief Minister and as Deputy Leader of Opposition.

He quit Janata Dal (United) and joined the BJP in 2008 and in the Assembly elections held later that year got elected as MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.

He then went on to retain the seat in 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls.

Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government, became the Chief Minister in 2021 following the veteran leader stepping down from the post, citing age and making way for others as reasons.