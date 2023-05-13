Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

The party headquarters here witnessed a festive mood with workers bursting crackers, dancing on bhangra tunes and also distributing sweets

IANS New Delhi
Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people of Karnataka on party's expected victory and said that "market of hate has been shut and shops of love have opened".

He also said that the power of crony capitalism has been defeated by the power of poor people.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, Gandhi said, "Want to thank the people of Karnataka, our party leaders and all party workers who have worked hard."

He said, "In the Karnataka elections, there was crony capitalism on one side and on the other side there was the power of poor people who defeated the powerful."

He further said that the Congress stood with the poor and "we fought on their issue".

"We didn't fight on hate and we fought on issues of love. We fought with people, and the state has shown that love can win," he said, adding that this will be repeated in other states too.

"In Karnataka shops of hatred have closed and shops of love have opened. It is a victory of the people of Karnataka. We made five promises and we will fulfill those promises in our first cabinet meeting," he added.

The Congress is set to form the government in the southern state.

The party headquarters here witnessed a festive mood with workers bursting crackers, dancing on bhangra tunes and also distributing sweets.

--IANS

aks/dpb

 

Also Read

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction

No barter on JPC, Rahul's case is matter of distortion: Jairam Ramesh

Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi warns in letter to people

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Congress-ruled Rajasthan

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands: Baghel after Cong wins in K'taka

Karnataka result is victory of suffering endured by Rahul Gandhi: Congress

Victory-defeat aren't new to BJP, will introspect setback: Yediyurappa

Karnataka stepping stone to LS polls, hope Rahul becomes PM: Siddaramaiah

Topics :Rahul Gandhihate speechKarnatakaKarnataka polls

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story