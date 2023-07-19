NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has renamed itself the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders of 26 Opposition parties met in Bengaluru to finalise a united strategy to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition parties decided to campaign unitedly and also resolved to fight what they claimed was the systemic conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "target, persecute, and suppress our fellow Indians".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

'Fight between NDA and INDIA'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "this is a fight between NDA and INDIA, Narendra Modi and INDIA. And, we know that when someone fights with INDIA, INDIA wins".

'India vs PM Modi'

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "The opposition has taken this name (INDIA) because, in the coming months, it will be India vs PM Modi because all the people here (Opposition) are fighting for the inclusive India which is written in the Constitution and PM Modi is fighting for exclusive India."

Kharge said that every institution is being turned into a weapon against the Opposition.

“Let us resolve to take India back to the path of progress, welfare, and true democracy,” the Congress president said.

'Hear the death knell?'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra sent a stern warning to the ruling BJP, asking if it can “hear the death knell”.

She tweeted: “It is going to be NDA vs INDIA in 2024. BJP govt — hear the death knell?”

New full form for NDA

Hours after the Opposition termed their alliance as 'INDIA', Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new full form for the NDA.

Modi coined a new full form of the NDA — New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel attended the NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Patel said that the NCP is an integral part of the NDA and his party will work with the NDA in the future.

"I and Ajit Pawar were present at the NDA meeting today along with 38 political parties. The NCP is an integral part of the NDA. In the future, the NCP will work with the NDA," he said.

Minister of fisheries of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Nishad said, "Today is the day of congratulations. Leaders of all regional parties from all over the country had come. The previous governments have cheated all castes and all religions. All the constituents who came to lead the neglected communities have accepted this fact."

Working for 'upliftment of downtrodden'

President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Omprakash Rajbhar said that his party has joined the NDA alliance to advance the pace of work being done for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

Rajbhar said, "We have come forward to advance the pace of work being done for the upliftment of the downtrodden. With the policy of the Prime Minister to help the development of the country."

25 years of NDA

Anupriya Patel from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) party said that all the constituents of the NDA came together on the occasion of the completion of 25 years of the formation of the NDA.

"We have given the message of unity and solidarity to the whole country on behalf of the NDA. People gave immense blessings in 2014, 2019 to the NDA alliance," Patel said.