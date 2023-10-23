Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / BJP accuses Gehlot government of appeasement politics over priest killing

Hindu priest Ramjilal Sharma was killed in Dausa district two days earlier, leading to allegations that it was a result of the state government's minority-appeasement policy

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan after a Hindu priest, Ramjilal Sharma, was killed in Dausa district, alleging it was a result of the state government's minority-appeasement policy.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, expressed outrage over the incident, stating that priests and mahants offering prayers at temples were frequently targeted by state miscreants. On Monday, Rathore warned on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, "The stigma of priest's murder will sink this government!"

He went on to add, "Once again an innocent priest has been murdered in the state. The brutal murder of a priest by miscreants in Kalakho village of Dausa is very unfortunate and a stain on the face of this government. This is not the first time this has happened. Every month, the priests and Mahants who offer prayers in the temple somewhere in the state are the target of these miscreants. In the state which has become a hub of crime, such criminals are carrying out these incidents right under the nose of the government and the government is just catering to the situation in the name of action. My demand is that immediate action should be taken against the culprits involved in this incident."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also accused the Gehlot government of dividing society through appeasement policies, leading to an unsafe environment. He claimed the Congress government's approach favoured a particular community, contributing to such incidents. He also highlighted the rising crime against women in the state and criticised the government's response to recent incidents.

In a video shared by ANI, Shekhawat stated, "The common man is not safe in the state. With the intention of boosting the morale of a particular community and lowering the morale of the majority community, these killings are being done as part of a conspiracy. On one side, the Gehlot govt put restrictions on Hindu festivals like Garba events during Navratri, but allowed PFI demonstration with security. It is clear that BJP will win in Rajasthan."

Rajasthan is set to hold assembly elections on November 25, with the results scheduled for December 3.
 

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

