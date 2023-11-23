Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Congress govt caused irreparable damage to Rajasthan's reputation: PM Modi

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3

Attacking the Congress government over a range of issues, including crime against women and corruption, PM Modi alleged the ruling party has made Rajasthan the number one state in crimes.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written an open letter to the people of Rajasthan, accusing the Congress government of "inflicting irreparable damage to the state's reputation."

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

He further said that the people of the state are disheartened by the actions of the Ashok Gehlot government.

Attacking the Congress government over a range of issues, including crime against women and corruption, PM Modi alleged the ruling party has made Rajasthan the number one state in crimes.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress government, due to its appeasement policy, refrained from taking action against criminals, thereby allowing anti-social elements to operate freely in Rajasthan.

He lamented the challenging situation in the state, where even practising one's faith has become difficult.

"Today, the situation is such that even following one's faith has become difficult in Rajasthan," he stated.

He claimed that the BJP, on the other hand, has always thought about the development and prosperity of Rajasthan. After the BJP forms government in the state, water resources will be a top priority.

"Our vision is the path of effort, prestige and progress. The coming BJP government in Rajasthan will work as a double-engine government. For this double-engine government, fast development, respect for the poor and a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption will be the basic mantras of good governance," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the crime against women in Rajasthan, he said that the past five years have become the most unsafe for women in the state.

He claimed that the women of Rajasthan were determined to remove the Congress government.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

