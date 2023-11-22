Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / EC's notice to Rajasthan Cong over political ads 'camouflaged' as news

EC's notice to Rajasthan Cong over political ads 'camouflaged' as news

The BJP had moved the EC against the Congress advertisements ahead of the November 25 assembly polls

Press Trust of India New Delhi
EC asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.(Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the president of Rajasthan Congress for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as news reports.

It asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.

"...in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party's complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct...," the notice read.

The BJP had moved the EC against the Congress advertisements ahead of the November 25 assembly polls.

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

