From ports to airports, PM Modi controls everything: Congress chief Kharge

During a rally in Anupgarh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he controlled everything from ports to airports and wanted everyone to be "slaves". He pledged that the Congress would address people's concerns and deliver on promises while rallying in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday.

"Perhaps the prime minister is also touring this area. Wherever we intend to go, we do not get permission to fly. This means everything is under his control. Air, land, ports and airports all are under his control. He is working towards making people slaves," the Congress president said.

Kharge added, "They (BJP) may try to intimidate us. But we are not going to be afraid. We will fight for the poor and remove their difficulties."

Kharge also spoke on Congress' seven guarantees for economic empowerment in the state. Addressing the rally, Kharge emphasised the party's commitment to Rajasthan's progress and prosperity through social justice schemes and economic empowerment initiatives.

"The Congress party's seven guarantees aim to eradicate inequality in Rajasthan, fostering prosperity," stated Kharge. The "guarantees" include providing Rs 10,000 annually to the female head of the family under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana guarantee, procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg through the Gowdhan guarantee, and distributing free laptops and tablets to first-year government college students. Congress' seven guarantees also include opening English-medium schools, offering gas cylinders at a reduced cost of Rs 500, and reinstating the old pension scheme for government employees.

Kharge highlighted the Congress government's recent victory in Karnataka, where similar guarantees were promised, reinforcing the party's commitment to delivering on its pledges.

In another rally on the same day in Hanumangarh, Kharge slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi for not acknowledging the contributions of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru to the nation's infrastructure and education.

"The truth is that Congress has built everything from big dams to engineering and medical colleges in this country. Congress has also brought the Green Revolution into the country. Whereas the Modi government is ruining this country," he asserted.

All 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. BJP secured victory in the 2013 state Assembly elections with 163 seats. During the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress secured 99 seats and formed the state government with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and Independents.

