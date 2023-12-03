Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Gehlot submits resignation to governor after Cong's Rajasthan poll defeat

Gehlot submits resignation to governor after Cong's Rajasthan poll defeat

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, winning 106 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tenders his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening after his Congress party was defeated in the assembly polls.

Gehlot reached the Raj Bhavan here and handed over the resignation letter to the governor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, winning 106 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place.

According to the latest assembly poll results and trends available on the Election Commission website, the BJP won 106 seats and was ahead in nine.

The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 60 seats and was ahead in nine.

Polling in 199 of the state's 200 seats were held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan polls: Ashok Gehlot's failure cannot erase his past successes

Rajasthan election results: CM Ashok Gehlot concedes defeat to BJP

We respect people's mandate: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra

Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot wins from Tonk with margin of 29,475 votes

BJP rebel Chandrabhan Aakya wins Chittorgarh, defeats Narpat Singh Rajvi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotrajasthanCongressBJP

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story