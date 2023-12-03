Gehlot submits resignation to governor after Cong's Rajasthan poll defeat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening after his Congress party was defeated in the assembly polls.

Gehlot reached the Raj Bhavan here and handed over the resignation letter to the governor.

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, winning 106 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place.

According to the latest assembly poll results and trends available on the Election Commission website, the BJP won 106 seats and was ahead in nine.

The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 60 seats and was ahead in nine.

Polling in 199 of the state's 200 seats were held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.