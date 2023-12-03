Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot wins from Tonk with margin of 29,475 votes

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot won from the Tonk assembly constituency in Rajasthan on Sunday by defeating the BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta by 29,475 votes.

He thanked the voters for his re-election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Once again I have been blessed by the voters of the area and have registered a big victory for Congress from here. I dedicate this victory to the people and party workers of Tonk. Heartfelt thanks for your support and cooperation. With the cooperation of all of you, the pace of development will continue in Tonk," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

It was the second assembly elections for Pilot, a two-time Member of Parliament.

In 2018, Pilot had contested from Tonk and defeated the BJP's only Muslim candidate in the state, Yoonus Khan. He had defeated Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes in the Muslim-dominated seat.