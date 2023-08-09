Following the outcry over the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara, the Rajasthan government has taken decisive steps to prevent sexual crimes by banning accused individuals from government jobs, according to a report by PTI.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Tuesday that records of such offenders will be maintained at police stations and highlighted on character certificates required for government employment.

Amid growing concerns over the safety and well-being of women and weaker sections of society, Chief Minister Gehlot affirmed the state government's commitment to prioritise their protection.

Gehlot directed the police to take swift and stern action against those with criminal intent and prevent crimes against these vulnerable groups.

Gehlot's statements added individuals accused of rape and molestation would face a "ban from government jobs," similar to the approach taken with history sheeters. The chief minister emphasised that this record-keeping initiative is crucial to holding those involved in sex crimes accountable. The information will be noted on character certificates issued either by the state government or the police, aiming to deter such anti-social behaviour and promote social awareness.

In a tweet, the chief minister wrote, "The state government has decided that molestation of girls and women, rape attempts and rape accused and miscreants will be banned from government jobs. This record of miscreants will also be kept in police stations like history sheeters, and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government/police."

He added, "Social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary."

राज्य सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, दुष्कर्म के प्रयास एवं दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों एवं मनचलों को सरकारी नौकरियों से प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मनचलों का भी पुलिस थानों में हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की तरह रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा एवं राज्य सरकार/ पुलिस द्वारा जारी… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2023

During a review meeting at his official residence on Monday, he instructed law enforcement agencies to conduct a special campaign against individuals with criminal inclinations. He highlighted the need to act against bars and nightclubs operating beyond permitted hours, emphasising that strict actions, including licence cancellations, would be taken against those violating regulations.

According to the report, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Government Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and senior officers were present in the meeting.

While the chief minister commended the prompt response of the police in addressing the recent tragic incident in Bhilwara, he called for avoiding the politicisation of such matters. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Gehlot urged efficient handling of cases, ensuring swift justice for victims.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed, and her body burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district on August 2. So far, seven people have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has triggered outcry throughout the state as well as protests, as the local police have been accused of not taking immediate action.

The minor had reportedly gone missing while grazing cattle in the fields.