People of Rajasthan will vote for Bharat Jodo Yatra's message: Congress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday exuded confidence of getting a mandate in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, asserting that the people of the state would vote for the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was to fight the alleged "inequality, unemployment and political dictatorship" perpetrated by the Narendra Modi government.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while passing through the "Bharat Jodo Bridge" in Jaipur on Saturday afternoon, memories of the 485-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan in December last year rushed back.

This is natural because the longest period of the journey was in the desert state, he said.

"The 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was not only an event but a historic movement. The journey had a profound impact on the political fortunes of the Indian National Congress in Rajasthan and other parts of India," Ramesh said.

When the people of the state vote on November 25, the Congress will get the mandate again, he asserted.

"The people of Rajasthan will vote for the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra -- a fight against the inequality, unemployment and political dictatorship perpetrated by the Modi government," Ramesh said.

They will vote for what the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has achieved in the last five years, for the transformative schemes that are giving them respite from the "anti-people policies of the BJP", he added.

The people of the state will also vote for the seven guarantees given by the Congress for the new term, the former Union minister said.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Topics :Congressrajasthan

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

