Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan polls: Former Haryana Cong chief Tanwar, several leaders join BJP

Rajasthan polls: Former Haryana Cong chief Tanwar, several leaders join BJP

The new leaders were inducted in the presence of Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi and Member of Lok Sabha Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at the party office in Jaipur

ANI
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With two weeks left for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Congress in the state suffered a double blow as former Congress minister Ram Gopal Bairwa and former MLA Ashok Tanwar and several other leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The new leaders were inducted in the presence of Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi and Member of Lok Sabha Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at the party office in Jaipur.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Welcoming the new leaders in the party fold, Joshi said, "It seems that we will make Jhotwara 'Congress-mukt'. I express gratitude to all of you for reposing faith in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Jhotwara, a Legislative Assembly constituency, is a suburban area of Jaipur.

Tanwar, after quitting Congress in 2019, has been on a party-hopping spree while also launching his own party 'Apna Bharat Morcha' in February 2021.

He had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021.

He was once known to have been a close aide of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi when he was in charge of the Indian National Youth Congress (INYC). Tanwar was the chief of INYC.

However, Tanwar after a prolonged turf war with the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda quit Congress in October 2019 ahead of the state Assembly polls.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Tanwar had extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress.

In 2009, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Sirsa in Haryana as a Congress candidate. However, he had lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 3 along with four other state assembly elections.

Also Read

JJP to hold meeting of national, state executives in Haryana's Hisar today

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

With no commitment from JJP, BJP in Haryana relies on independents

3-fold rise in unemployment in Haryana under BJP rule: Deepender Hooda

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Cong will emerge victor with more votes than expected, says Sachin Pilot

Focused on inflation, unemployment, and reducing wealth gap: CM Gehlot

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: CM addressed rallies in Pali, Phalodi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanElectionHaryana

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story