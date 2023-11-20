Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / PM Narendra Modi promises fuel price review if BJP wins in Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi promises fuel price review if BJP wins in Rajasthan

The prime minister said that during the Congress regime, tax used to be collected on income of Rs 2 lakh annually but now no tax is collected on income of up to Rs 7 lakh

Press Trust of India
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the Congress responsible for high petrol prices in poll-bound Rajasthan, saying the review of the petrol prices would be done after the formation of the BJP government in the state.
 
Rajasthan, he said, was selling petrol at prices higher than the BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The prime minister said that during the Congress regime, tax used to be collected on income of Rs 2 lakh annually but now no tax is collected on income of up to Rs 7 lakh.
 
“Due to the reduction in direct tax, Rs 2.5 trillion has been saved,” he said. Modi said if the price of mobile data was the same as during the time of the Congress government, one would have to spend Rs 5,000 more today on mobile data every month.
“Today, the entire country is working day and night for the goal of development and Rajasthan will play a huge role in the heights India will reach in the 21st century,” he said.
 
“There is a need for a government in Rajasthan which gives top priority to the development of the state,” he said.
Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Also Read

Bypoll results 2023: BJP wins in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Congress in Kerala

Results for bypolls to seven assembly seats will be declared on Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

BJP announces candidates for September 5 Tripura assembly bypolls

BJP to gain from Tipra Motha's decision to not contest bypolls: Tripura CM

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress ahead of Rajasthan polls

From ports to airports, PM Modi controls everything: Congress chief Kharge

Tourism likely to jump by 10-12% this year in poll-bound Rajasthan

Dynastic politics everything for Cong, they can't think of anything: PM

They are cheating people: CM Gehlot attacks Centre over excise policy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modirajasthan bypollsRajasthan governmentBJP

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story