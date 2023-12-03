The counting for the Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday after 199 of the 200 Assembly went to polls on November 25. The state has been historically dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. The two parties have alternated governments since 1993 with Congress winning the last state Assembly elections in 2018 with Ashok Gehlot at the helm.

Polls saw a turnout of 74.16 per cent of 52.6 million registered voters and more than 300,000 voters exercised their right to vote via postal ballots.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), early trends showed the BJP's lead on 110 seats in Rajasthan. Congress was leading on 73 seats, while independent candidates were ahead on eight. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leads on three, followed by the Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) on two seats each.

As of 12:30 pm, BJP held 41.89 per cent of the vote share, followed by Congress at 39.06 per cent.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

Early trends in Rajasthan, as of 12:30 pm, show Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading from Sardarpura constituency with a vote margin of 12,438. The incumbent chief minister has held this seat since 1998.

BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is also leading in Jhalrapatan constituency with a 48,489 vote margin, while Congress leader Sachin Pilot leads in Tonk with 2,767.

Among the seven Members of Parliament contesting by the BJP, Kirodi Lal Meena, contesting from Sawai Madhopur, Diya Kumari, contesting from Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Baba Balak Nath from Tijara constituency, are leading in early trends. Rajyavardhan Rathore is leading with a vote margin of 649 votes in early trends. The remaining four MPs are trailing.

Of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Only 199 out of the 200 seats went to polls as the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was put on hold, following the death of incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

