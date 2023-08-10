Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

CM Ashok Gehlot announced that a survey will be conducted to determine the most backward castes among the OBC who will receive an additional 6% reservation

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly election, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced plans to raise the other backward classes (OBC) quota to 27 per cent from 21 per cent. This will be a six percentage point increase in the reservation category and, if enacted, could bring the overall reservation in Rajasthan from 64 per cent to 70 per cent, according to a report by the Times of India.

The announcement was made during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. The rally marked the Congress party's start on poll campaigns in the state. It was conducted in Mangarh Dham on World Adivasi Day, where the party hoped to secure its tribal vote back. The rally could affect around 20 seats in the elections.

The CM later tweeted the announcement proceeding the rally. In his tweet, he added that an additional six per cent reservation would be given to the "most backward castes of the OBC category."

Adding that, a survey will be conducted to determine this category, and the commission will submit a report on the same.

He wrote, "Various organisations of SC-ST are also continuously demanding reservation on the basis of population. The government is also getting this demand tested."

This move aims to ensure that everyone receives opportunities for education and service in the government sector.

The Rajasthan government is also moving to remove the "immovable property" condition from the EWS reservation category to ensure that "this category could also be sure to get the benefit of reservation completely."

राजस्थान में वर्तमान में जारी अन्य पिछड़े वर्ग (OBC) के लिए 21% आरक्षण के साथ 6% अतिरिक्त आरक्षण दिया जाएगा जो OBC वर्ग की अति पिछड़ी जातियों के लिए रिजर्व होगा।

OBC वर्ग में अति पिछड़ी जातियों की पहचान के लिए OBC आयोग द्वारा सर्वे किया जाएगा एवं आयोग समयबद्ध तरीके से रिपोर्ट…

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 9, 2023

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanAshok GehlotReservation quotaOBC reservationCaste-based reservationCongressIndian National CongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

