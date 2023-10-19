Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections: Uncertainty over 3 names delay Congress candidate list

Rajasthan elections: Uncertainty over 3 names delay Congress candidate list

Congress candidate list for Rajasthan may be delayed till October 20 due to internal tussle over three candidates close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the selection of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
In the run-up to the Rajasthan state elections, the Congress party is yet to release its candidate list for the state. According to a report by the Times of India, this uncertainty may be over the selection of candidates, particularly three individuals closely associated with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. These candidates, including two senior ministers, were identified as responsible for the boycott of a crucial legislature party meeting by MLAs last year. Despite the All India Congress Committee (AICC) poll panel finalising 100 candidates, the Rajasthan candidate list is expected to be delayed until October 20.

During a Congress central election committee meeting, serious discussions took place regarding the names of CM Ashok Gehlot loyalists: Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore. Gehlot has advocated for their retention, while the party leadership has expressed reservations.

Also read: People in Rajasthan feel cheated by Congress, says BJP President J P Nadda

According to the TOI report these names have been placed in a "pending" category, indicating the uncertainty surrounding their candidacy. Additionally, the name of AICC secretary Dheeraj Gujjar is also pending.

Among the 106 names discussed, Rahul Gandhi reportedly objected to only one. Survey agencies and their reports were also discussed; while these agencies recommended dropping a significant number of MLAs, the screening panel and senior leaders did not favour such drastic measures.

The Rajasthan Assembly comprises 200 seats, which will be going into polls on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has been historically dominated by Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with some regional parties and independent candidates also contesting the Assembly elections. The BJP has already released its first candidate list for Rajasthan, which included 41 nominees and fielded seven members of parliament.
 

