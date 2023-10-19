People in Rajasthan feel cheated by Congress, says BJP President J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda claimed that people in Rajasthan are determined to bring the BJP back to power, feeling "cheated" by the Congress government steeped in corruption, during his visit to Kota on Wednesday.

The visit included discussions regarding 17 Assembly seats in the Hadoti region. Moreover, four districts in Kota are also part of the 13 regions that would be covered under the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a vital irrigation initiative. The ERCP aims to enhance irrigation facilities and address drinking water challenges, making it a focal point of regional political discussions. The Congress party has embarked on a yatra, going door-door in the region to spread the message of the BJP's lack of work in pushing the project forward. The Congress party also demanded national recognition of the ERCP from the central government.





Also read: Rajasthan elections: BJP prez Nadda to visit Kota for poll preparations During a press conference, Nadda highlighted issues such as corruption, paper leaks, farm loan waivers, and crimes against women.

He said, "The public has decided to uproot the corrupt (Ashok) Gehlot government of the Congress and made up its mind to bring about change".

Slamming the Congress-led state government, Nadda claimed that land belonging to more than 19,000 farmers had been auctioned during the Congress rule. He also referred to the "red diary", which allegedly contains details of CM Gehlot's financial transactions.

"The enthusiasm that I see among our workers clearly shows that the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind towards the BJP. And they have resolved that they want a change," the BJP president added.

Nadda expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 17 seats in the Kota division. The Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled for November 25, with the counting of votes set for December 3. The BJP aims to replace the Gehlot government in the state. Rajasthan has alternated between BJP and Congress governments, with Congress securing a majority in the last elections in 2018.

(With agency inputs)