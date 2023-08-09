BJP takes your land and gives it to Adani: Rahul Gandhi at Banswara rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on Wednesday, hoping to secure the tribal vote bank on World Adivasi Day.

Heading straight from the monsoon session of the parliament, the newly reinstated member of the Lok Sabha started his address by welcoming the crowd, felicitating them on Tribal Day and thanking the tribal society for fighting the British at Mangarh Dham.

We should learn from the Adivasi

Gandhi began his address at Mangarh Dham by talking about the term 'adivasi' and its relevance in defining the tribal place within Indian society.

He said, "When I asked my grandmother, Indira Gandhi, the meaning of 'adivasi', she told me it meant 'the first residents of India'."

He added that people in modern society needed to learn from the tribals through their relationship with the land, the water, and the forest.

BJP wants you to be 'vanvasi'

Gandhi went on to slam BJP for coining the term 'vanvasi', stating that BJP believed they belonged in the jungle.

Gandhi said, "[BJP and RSS believe] You are not the first people of India. You are not Adivasi, you are Vanvasi. This means you are not the original owners of this land. You live in the jungle... They not only disrespect you but also India."

He said, "BJP and RSS want you to stay in the jungle. They do not want you to leave the jungle. That you children do not become engineers, doctors, run a business, fly a plane, or become professors."

Gandhi stated, "They call you forest dweller but when we gave you rights to the forests, to the water, gave you the Adivasi Bill, then BJP and RSS one by one took it all away." He added, "Then they say you are forest dwellers, but then take your forest and give it to Adani."

Rallying the crowd, Gandhi said, "We cannot accept this. This is your land, and you have rights over it."

BJP politics has killed Mother India in Manipur

Rahul Gandhi reiterated what he had said in the parliament earlier in the day, "BJP politics has set Manipur on fire", adding that "mother India has died in Manipur".

He attacked the central government for lack of action in the last three to four months. He stated that if the Prime Minister wanted, they could have extinguished this fire in two to three days, but instead, they divided Manipur.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi ended his address by speaking about the Congress party accomplishments in Rajasthan. He praised the different schemes, including health insurance, pension schemes, ST/SC development fund, gig workers welfare act, etc.

"We run the government for the poor, for the adivasi."

He spoke about Bharat Jodo Yatra, once again stating that they are opening a shop of love in a market of hate.

CM Ashok Gehlot alloted Rs 100 crore to development

CM Ashok Gehlot stated that PM Modi did not fulfill his promise to develop Mangarh Dham, adding that the state government has started its development with a Rs 100 crore budget. This includes building a bridge in the Vagad area, creating access to water for thousands of farms and creating better employment opportunities in the region.

Gehlot said, "You will get tired of asking, I will not tire of giving."

The chief minister also promised free smartphones to 400,000 women in the name of Indira Gandhi on August 10 and free ration kits on August 15.

He had earlier declared the day a holiday to celebrate World Adivasi Day.

Mangarh Dham

Mangarh Dham is a historical place in the Banswara district of Rajasthan on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. It is believed that around 1,500 tribals were killed under British fire in 1913.

The public meeting may affect 22 seats in Rajasthan and 47 in Madhya Pradesh that are reserved for STs.