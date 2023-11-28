Rajasthan polls: Police seize record Rs 436 crore worth poll 'freebies'

The Rajasthan Police made an all-time high seizure of electoral inducements like cash, liquor and narcotics worth Rs 436 crore during the recently concluded assembly polls in the state, officials said Tuesday.

This is over six times higher than that of 2018 elections when Rs 65 crore worth of such seizures were effected by the Rajasthan Police, they said.

Overall, as per Election Commission figures, illegal inducements worth Rs 690 crore were seized by various agencies deployed by it to ensure free and fair polls in the state where voting was held on November 25 for 199 out of the total 200 assembly seats.

As per official data for seizures made by the state police, out of the total Rs 436 crore, cash comprised Rs 47 crore, liquor valued at Rs 39 crore and narcotics of Rs 87 crore were intercepted since the model code of conduct was implemented by the EC on October 9.

The police, as per the officials, launched a number of special operations to check illegal activities during the election process that included an action codenamed 'Jackpot' aimed at undertaking big seizures and against organised groups.

Similarly, operation 'Nakassi' was launched to bolster security at checkposts while 'Madiradhar' was launched to detect illicit liquor movement in the state, the officials said.

A special initiative coded as 'Blood Moon' was carried to ensure intensified patrolling and checks during night hours, they said.

The police had also created a 'war room' kind control facility under the name 'Storm Club' and all the personnel were motivated through unique recognitions by making special mention of their achievements and detections, a senior police officer said.

"During the last assembly polls in 2018, only one district had touched seizures of Rs 10 crore while this time eight districts crossed the Rs 20 crore seizure mark of illegal inducements while two districts registered seizures of Rs 35 crore," the officer said.