Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on October 9 that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP (Representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field AP Mithun Kumar Reddy from the Mahbubnagar constituency for the upcoming state Assembly elections, ANI reported. Reddy is the son of senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy.

The BJP, earlier today, announced its candidate from the Mahbubnagar constituency. As things stand, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's V Srinivas Goud is the sitting MLA from it.

On October 22, the party released its first list containing 52 candidates. The party fielded MPs Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. T Raja Singh's suspension from the party was revoked and the leader will contest from Goshamahal constituency.

According to the data available with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total number of women voters in the state stands at 16 million.

Meanwhile, BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy will contest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from the Kamareddy constituency in the Nizamabad district, the ANI report said.

The BJP Telangana unit received a major setback as it party member and former MLA who was newly designated as BJP national executive committee member, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the party and announced that he would return to the Congress.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on October 9 that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Telangana polls: BRS' defeat is a loss of people of Telangana, says CM KCR

Telangana polls: Congress conducting discussion on candidates' list

Telangana polls LIVE: Congress likely to release its second list today

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

Telangana polls: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat, BJP demands arrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBharatiya Janata PartyBJP MLAsBJPBS Web ReportsTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana govt

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story