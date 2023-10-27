Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field AP Mithun Kumar Reddy from the Mahbubnagar constituency for the upcoming state Assembly elections, ANI reported. Reddy is the son of senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy.

The BJP, earlier today, announced its candidate from the Mahbubnagar constituency. As things stand, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's V Srinivas Goud is the sitting MLA from it.

On October 22, the party released its first list containing 52 candidates. The party fielded MPs Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. T Raja Singh's suspension from the party was revoked and the leader will contest from Goshamahal constituency.

According to the data available with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total number of women voters in the state stands at 16 million.



Meanwhile, BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy will contest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from the Kamareddy constituency in the Nizamabad district, the ANI report said.

The BJP Telangana unit received a major setback as it party member and former MLA who was newly designated as BJP national executive committee member, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the party and announced that he would return to the Congress.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on October 9 that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.



(With agency inputs)