Telangana polls: Congress conducting discussion on candidates' list

The meeting was chaired by Cong President Kharge and the meeting was attended by Sonia Gandhi, besides members of the Committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy

The Congress leadership met and discussed the names of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, a PTI report said. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting and the meeting was attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, besides members of the Committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

The party has been deliberating on the final list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections and has conducted multiple discussions for the same. So far, Congress has declared a total of 55 candidates for the Telangana assembly polls, which are scheduled to be conducted on November 30, the results for which will be declared on December 3. The state has 119 assembly constituencies.

The Congress is seeking to replace the BRS government in the state. A recent opinion poll done by CVoter suggested a hung assembly in Telangana while giving an edge to the Congress. The Congress is conducting a strong campaign in the state with its "six guarantees" which includes providing LPG cylinders to eligible families for Rs 500 a cylinder.

The party has launched a bus yatra in the state which Rahul Gandhi flagged off. TPCC President A Revanth Reddy has attacked CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and challenged him to contest from Kodangal seat to prove his work done in the past nine years in Telangana.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of Telangana Assembly elections on October 9 for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.


﻿(With agency inputs)

