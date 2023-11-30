Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / BJP's Kishan Reddy casts vote, urges voters not to get lured by liquor

Reddy earlier alleged that the opposition parties like Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have been distributing money and liquor in the poll-bound state

Reddy casted his vote at a polling station in Barkatpura constituency of Hyderabad today | File image | Photo: PTI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy cast his vote for Telangana Assembly elections and urged the people to exercise their duty by casting their votes.

Reddy casted his vote at a polling station in Barkatpura constituency of Hyderabad today.

Speaking to media, Reddy said "People should exercise their right to vote. I appeal to the public to fulfil their responsibility. I want to tell the public that today is the chance to choose your government. People should look at the candidate or party, not be lured by liquor and other things".

Reddy earlier alleged that the opposition parties like Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have been distributing money and liquor in the poll-bound state.

"Since yesterday morning, different parties, especially Congress and the BRS party, have been distributing money. It is the duty of the Election Commission and officers to stop it. The election should happen peacefully. Freedom should be there. I urge the Election Commission that the distribution of liquor should be stopped. One should not scare anyone. If such work is happening despite the presence of an officer, then action should be taken against that officer. Elections should be peaceful and fair", he said while speaking to media on Wednesday.

G Kishan Reddy, who is the current Lok Sabha member from the Secunderabad constituency has been kept from contesting the 2023 Assembly Polls after he lost to BRS MLA M Venkatesh from the Amberpet constituency in the 2018 Assembly Polls in Telangana.

Polling for the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana began on Thursday morning. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

