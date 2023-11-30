Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana Assembly polls: PM urges people to vote in record numbers

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 09:31 AM IST
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 09:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the festival of democracy.

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

"I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.

Voting began at 7 AM in the 35,655 polling stations across the state, officials said.

Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 09:31 AM IST

