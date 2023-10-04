BRS has turned 'loktantra' into 'loottantra' in Telangana: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), stating that KCR began avoiding him after he opposed KCR's proposal to make K T Rama Rao (KCR's son) the chief minister of Telangana, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle (DC). Speaking at a BJP rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, the prime minister also took aim at the BRS government, raising questions about corruption and accusing KCR and his family of plundering Telangana's resources.

Prime Minister Modi further accused the BRS of amassing money from Telangana and using it to help the Congress party win elections in Karnataka. He urged the citizens to allow his party to govern for just five years and witness the transformation themselves. The prime minister assured that his party would expose all wrongdoings committed by the BRS and bring corrupt leaders to justice, added the DC report.

Relaying an anecdote from one of his meetings with KCR, Prime Minister Modi said, "Chandrashekhar Rao sought my blessings to make K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister, but I reminded him that he was not a maharaja to announce his heir. I told him categorically that in a democracy, it's the people of Telangana who would elect their leader. This shook him so profoundly that he stopped meeting me and is even avoiding my presence."

The prime minister charged KCR with converting "loktantra" into "loot-tantra" and "prajatantra" into "parivar-tantra." He argued that while thousands of young men and women and their families sacrificed for Telangana, only one family was benefiting.

Targeting KCR and his family further, Prime Minister Modi stated that dynastic rule in the state was perilous, as it employed state machinery for the family's benefit. He warned that under KCR's governance, the youth would not find opportunities.