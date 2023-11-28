Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / BRS MLC K Kavitha calls Congress guarantees 'unreasonable,' 'absurd'

Kavitha accused Congress that all of their 223 candidates signed similar bond papers in Karnataka but the Congress government has not stood true to the five promises it committed to in the state

Photo: ANI/Twitter (representative)

Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana MLC, K Kavitha took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that she would quit politics if the former AICC president could prove that Congress created even one extra job in any of the Congress-ruled states than in Telangana, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

She was responding to Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who signed an affidavit in the temple and took an oath to deliver on the promise of implementing Congress' six guarantees in Telangana. Kavitha said that Congress does not make any sense and the promises are absurd and unreasonable, the DC report said.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Kavitha said, "I want to challenge Mr Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress party. In any Congress-ruled state, if you have given at least one extra job than what the Telangana government has given, I will personally resign from politics."

Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Kavitha questioned him, "Will Mr Rahul Gandhi resign from politics if you can't prove it? If you can't prove it, don't lie to the unemployed youth of Telangana. Do not cheat people, do not cheat our people using bond papers."

The BRS leader accused Congress that all of their 223 candidates signed similar bond papers in Karnataka but the Congress government has not stood true to the five promises it committed to in the state.

Kavitha highlighted that before the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress had promised that it would fill all the 260,000 vacancies in the state government within 100 days of forming the government, however, nothing has happened on that front, Kavitha said.

Earlier, Bhatti Vikramarka had published a post on X, formerly Twitter which said, "I have signed the affidavit and sworn, in the presence of God, to implement the six guarantees to the people of Telangana."

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

