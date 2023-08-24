Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / BRS MLC Mahender Reddy set to be inducted into Telangana cabinet: Reports

BRS MLC Mahender Reddy set to be inducted into Telangana cabinet: Reports

Months ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy is likely to join the state cabinet on Thursday

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Months ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy is likely to join the state cabinet on Thursday, sources said.

The swearing-in is expected to take place in the afternoon, sources said.

Mahender Reddy's induction into the cabinet is seen as a move by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address dissatisfaction following announcement of tickets to contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Mahender Reddy, who had served as Transport Minister earlier, was said to be a strong contender for the BRS ticket from Tandur constituency in Vikarabad district. However, the ruling BRS allotted the Tandur seat to incumbent MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

In a likely head start, CM Rao recently announced 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is expected to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

T Venkata Rao considering a return to BRS as ruling party offers ticket

As elections approach, BRS prepares for massive rally in Warangal on Oct 16

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

Topics :Telangana Rashtra Samithik chandrasekhar raoK T Rama RaoTelangana Assembly

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story