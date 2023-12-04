Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Congress Legislature Party to meet in T'gana today to elect new leader

Congress Legislature Party to meet in T'gana today to elect new leader

After clinching 64 seats in the 119-seat assembly, a delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and staked claim to form the government in the state

The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC observers
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 08:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The newly-elected Telangana Congress MLAs will meet here on Monday and are likely to elect their Legislature Party Leader.

The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC observers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After clinching 64 seats in the 119-seat assembly, a delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Governor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said a meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs would be held Tuesday morning.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, the PCC president who led the Congress' charge, finds himself on the brink of chief ministership.

Reddy won from Kodangal constituency with a margin of over 32,000 votes defeating his nearest BRS rival Patnam Narender Reddy. The Congress leader however lost from Kamareddy.

The near 10 year-old rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) came to an end on Sunday, even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tendered resignation from his post, which was accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Rao was asked to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

BRS has been ruling the state since 2014, when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read

Congress to cements its position in Southern India with Telangana win

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

T'gana Guv seeks report on 'suicide' of woman job aspirant from chief secy

Implementation of GST has brought in economic revolution: Puducherry LG

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Former Minister Konda Surekha bats for Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM

Telangana polls: KCR wins from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district

AIMIM retains its 7 seats, continues to hold sway in Old City of Hyderabad

Telangana election results: All key points as Cong sails to victory

Venkata Reddy emerges as giant slair: Defeats KCR, Revanth in Kamareddy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressTelanganaAssembly pollsAssembly elections

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 08:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story