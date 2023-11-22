Telangana elections: Congress will not win more than 20 seats, says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was going to emerge victorious in the upcoming Telangana state assembly elections and dismissed the idea of Congress winning in the state, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He said, "I have toured more than 70 constituencies. It is just a false narrative, the Congress will not win more than 20 seats."

KCR also promised that the BRS government would extend the Dalit Bandhu Scheme to all the families belonging to the Dalit community in the Madhira Assembly constituency, the DC report said. CM KCR was addressing a public gathering in the constituency where Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has won elections in the last three terms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, KCR had announced Rs 10 lakh financial support to every Dalit family in the state at the time of Huzurabad bypoll in 2021. Later, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao promised that the government would ensure that all Dalit families are covered under the scheme by 2025, the report added.

KCR said that Chintakani Mandal in the Madhira Assembly constituency was specially chosen for the launch of the pilot project of the scheme. He said that once the elections were over he would personally monitor its implementation in Madhira and ensure that all the families were given the benefits in one go. KCR added that BRS took steps to implement the scheme at a fast pace and gave assistance to all 25,000 families in the locality.

KCR praised his government's work in the state and said people have health benefits like free eye check-ups for all. Additionally, the government is also supplying 8 million spectacles to people in the state, KCR added.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.