Congress will provide work to unemployed in Telangana: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asserted that their party has received a complaint of 'mini Vyapam' adding that if their government is formed in Telangana, there will be no irregularities.

"In Telangana, we had received a complaint of 'mini Vyapam'...If our government is formed rules will be formed to give employment to the unemployed. We promise that there will be no irregularity in this," Digvijaya Singh said.

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Andole and slammed the BRS government in the state and accused it of being mired in corruption and involved in paper leakages in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "I met the youth of Telangana yesterday evening. The youth invest their money in coaching for the exam and the BRS government every time gets involved in paper leakage. Why did 8000 farmers commit suicide? In the Dalit Bandhu scheme, why does the MLA of BRS take a cut of Rs 3 lakhs? KCR runs the most corrupt government in the country."

Telangana Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.