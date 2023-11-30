Election result in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana: Congress' Reddy

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that the election result in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana.

Voting is underway at various polling booths across the state amid heavy security arrangements.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, the Congress leader said, "Congress will make the government with a two-thirds majority. We will repeat Karnataka results in Telangana."

The ground situation changed a lot in Telangana after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader claimed.

When asked if he would be the Chief Minister if the Congress party is voted to power, he said," There are 85 MLAs; everyone is capable of the CM post. There is a process..."

Ahead of casting his vote, the Congress leader lashed out at the ruling BRS government, headed by CM K Chandrashekar Rao. ".For 10 years, under the KCR government, the farmers of the state suffered..."

He said that he has great expectations from the first-time voters who will take the future of Telangana "ahead".

He further said that Congress will make all efforts to fulfil people's expectations.

Alleging a pre-poll nexus between BRS, BJP, and AIMIM, he said, "They are trying to defeat Congress together..."

Ahead of casting his vote, the Congress leader also performed pooja along with his wife Geeta at their residence in Kodangal, Vikarabad.

Voters are exercising their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.For the first time in Telangana, home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service.

About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, according to a poll official.

Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha, Telangana minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, and others cast their votes.

In the first assembly polls in 2014 for the newly created state of Telanagana, the Congress got 25.20 per cent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 per cent in the Telangana area.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

The counting of votes, along with that in four other states will be taken up on December 3.