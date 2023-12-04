Former Minister Konda Surekha bats for Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM

As Congress is poised to form the next government in Telangana, the party's candidate in the Warangal East Assembly Constituency and former state minister Konda Surekha bated for the state Congress Chief Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister.

"Congress party is going to form the government in the state and the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is going to take the Chief Minister post with the high command blessing," Konda Surekha told ANI.

She said that with the Congress coming to power in the state, Telangana is going to witness the "people's governance".

"The state is going to witness people's governance. I am happy to say that the Congress party's six guarantees are going to be implemented in the state, "Konda Surekha said.

In a historical win in the Telangana assembly polls, the Congress is set to form government in the 119-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 64 seats.

The BRS has won 38 seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 seats and CPI has won 1 seat.

Congress has dethroned the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood.

Revanth Reddy, arrived at the party office in Hyderabad after it became clear that Congress was winning the state with a clear majority.

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in Telangana, India's youngest state.

The guarantees covered cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cylinders, and land for a wide base of voters, from women and farmers to students and martyrs' families. These include the 'Mahalakshmi', 'Rythu Bharosa', 'Gruha Jyothi', 'Indiramma Indlu', 'Yuva Vikasam', and 'Cheyutha' guarantees.

Following the 'Karnataka model' of campaigning after its massive win in the state, Congress has promised to provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at Rs 500 is also among the promises under this scheme.

The party has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly.

The Rythu Bharosa (Farmer's Investment Support Scheme) guarantee pledges agricultural prosperity to the state's 58.33 lakh farmers, promising Rs 15,000 annually to farmers and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 for agricultural labourers; and a Rs 500 bonus for farmers growing paddy crops.

Under the Yuva Vikasam scheme, a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students' education will be provided and Telangana International Schools will be built in every division of the state.Land and assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the houses of homeless people in the state have been promised under the Indira Amma Indlu scheme.

250 square yards of land for workers involved in the Telangana movement are also included in the scheme.

The Telangana election results are important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further cement its presence in the South.