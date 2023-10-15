KCR to release BRS manifesto for Telangana polls, to launch campaign

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce the party's manifesto and launch his campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls on Sunday.

Rao will hold a meeting with the BRS MLA candidates at the party headquarters here and hand over the B-Forms (the form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election) to them, BRS sources said.

He will explain the rules to be followed in the election and would give suggestions to the candidates, after which the BRS party manifesto will be released.

State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, had earlier said the BRS manifesto would shock the opposition parties in the state.

Against the backdrop of Congress announcing six poll 'guarantees' to people, it is expected that the BRS manifesto would include measures to benefit the farmers, women, those receiving social security pensions and youth.

Later in the evening, KCR will address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district which will mark the launch of his election campaign.

Husnabad is considered lucky for the party as KCR had started the campaign for the 2018 assembly polls from the same place and the party had achieved grand success.

Starting from Husnabad, KCR will undertake a brisk campaign for the assembly polls, addressing 41 public rallies till November 9 in the first leg of electioneering as per his tentative tour programme.

Harish Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao have already been addressing public meetings in the state.

The BRS had released candidates for 115 out of the total 119 assembly seats in August itself, taking advantage of a head start over the opposition BJP and Congress.