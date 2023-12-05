Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana Congress leaves decision on CM candidate to central leadership

Telangana Congress leaves decision on CM candidate to central leadership

The MLAs-elect have authorised All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chief, Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the leader for Congress in Telangana

Congress (Representative image)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Congress gained a comfortable majority of 64 seats in the 119-seat Telangana Assembly on Sunday, December, and the party has left it to the central leadership to choose the chief minister for the state, Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported. The decision was taken through an online resolution, which was passed by the 64 MLAs-elect. The MLAs-elect have authorised All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the leader for Congress in Telangana.

With this, the focus has now shifted to Delhi. Kharge is likely to conduct a meeting with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and K C Venugopal, among others on Tuesday, December 5, to take the call, according to the DC report.

The proposal was put forward by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, A Revanth Reddy, with the support of senior leaders like N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, D Sreedhar Babu, Balu Naik, and Konda Surekha, among others.

The Congress high command sent five AICC observers to Telangana under the leadership of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday to hold meetings with MLAs-elect to arrive at a consensus on the CM candidate, the DC report added.

The resolution was passed on Monday, December 4, unanimously. Subsequently, Shivakumar and other AICC observers conducted one-on-one interactions with MLAs-elect to seek their opinion on the chief minister candidate. After collecting the relevant insights from Telangana, the AICC observers are likely to prepare a report and submit it to the central leadership in Delhi. The report is expected to have a bearing on the final decision.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

