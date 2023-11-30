Telangana Assembly election 2023: All you must know before exit polls

With the Assembly elections in the five states concluded, all eyes are set on the results of the elections, which will be declared on December 3.

Here is some vital information regarding the Telangana Assembly elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What is the significance of the Telangana Assembly elections?

With general elections slated for mid-2024, Telangana Assembly elections become crucial for BRS. A defeat here will dent the chances of BRS in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Likewise, a win for Congress will give the much-needed boost to the party and INDIA bloc for general elections. BJP will try to make inroads in the southern state and build ground for the general elections. Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats.

When was the polling held for Telangana Assembly elections 2023?

The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states on October 9. Telangana Assembly elections were scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023. With 2,290 candidates in the fray, the Telangana Assembly elections are underway in 119 constituencies of the state.

What happened in previous Telangana Assembly elections?

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), secured a comfortable victory in the Telangana Assembly elections 2018, winning 88 of the 119 seats. Indian National Congress, on the other hand, won 19 seats, whereas the BJP won one seat. Asaduddin Owaisi led-AIMIM also won seven seats. Later, 12 Congress MLAs left the party and joined the BRS.

What are the main issues in Telangana Assembly elections 2023?

Anti-incumbency

BRS has ruled Telangana for about a decade now, and anti-incumbency is among the significant factors in the state. Being the face of the statehood movement, the BRS had a strong momentum in the 2014 Assembly elections, which the party was able to carry over to the 2018 elections with the help of BRS' welfare-driven politics. However, the recent Karnataka victory and an organisational fillip have granted Congress the ability to become a prime contender in the Telangana Assembly elections. While the BJP has also engaged in a strong election campaign featuring its top leader, it remains to be seen if the BJP can realise its aspiration to have a larger say in the regional politics of South India.

Corruption allegations against BRS

The corruption allegations have been around the Medigadda barrage, which has allegedly developed cracks. Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy visited the site. After the visit, Rahul Gandhi took X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking. KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana (sic)."

KCR's dynastic politics

CM KCR has been attacked for parting ways with several leaders who were with him during the Telangana statehood movement and turning BRS into a typical single-family-run enterprise that thrives because of the popular support its leader KCR garners from the people. As a matter of fact, KCR is surrounded by individuals closely related to him. His son, K T Rama Rao is a sitting minister in the Telangana government. His daughter, K Kavitha is an MLC in the Telangana Legislative Council. T Harish Rao, KCR's nephew is the health minister in KCR's government.

Paper leaks

The BRS government has been under fire for the paper leak incidents in the state. BJP and Congress have targeted CM KCR for failing to conduct Telangana State Public Service Commission exams in a transparent and successful manner. A report published in The Times of India (ToI) said that a candidate sitting in the TPSC exam was found to be using ChatGPT, the latest AI generative technology to get answers.

Who are the heavyweights in Telangana Assembly elections 2023?



K Chandrashekhar is the most popular face contesting elections in the state. The CM is contesting from two seats, Gajwel and Kamareddy. Challenging KCR, TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy is also contesting from Kamareddy. Besides Kamreddy, Revanth Reddy is also contesting from the Kodangal assembly constituency. BRS Working President, K T Rama Rao is contesting from Sircilla.

BJP's sitting MPs from Telangana are also contesting the Telangana Assembly elections, including Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Soyam Bapu Rao.

Controversies surrounding Telangana Assembly elections 2023

BRS leaders accused Congress of misleading the people of Telangana by making false promises in the form of "six guarantees."

Besides this, the Congress alleged that BRS and BJP are hand-in-gloves in the Assembly elections, and the two parties are supporting each other to prevent Congress from winning the elections.

Main parties contesting in Telangana Assembly elections 2023?

The main political parties contesting the Telangana Assembly elections include the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).