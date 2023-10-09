Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that 600,000 youth will be first-time voters and are aged 18-19 years

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) announced the election schedule for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be released on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference.

Voter data in Telangana
According to the ECI, Telangana has a total of 506,000 people with disabilities, 444,000 voters are more than 80 years of age, whereas the number of people above 100 years of age (Centenarian) stood at 7,005. The electoral gender ratio in Telangana stood at 998, according to the Commission.

Since the state's formation in June 2014, K Chandrashekhar-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ruled the state of Telangana. The state has a total of 119 assembly seats.

While BRS is the dominant party in the state, Congress and BJP are also busy campaigning to gain a wider vote share in the state. 

What did the CEC say?
During the announcement, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar said that we have conducted extensive meetings with all the concerned political parties in the states. Moreover, the ECI officials also met the administrative and security institutions related to the state. Giving a general overview of the upcoming elections, CEC Rajeev Kumar said that the Commission made special provisions to include first-time voters, women voters, eighty-plus voters, and people with disabilities. Kumar said that we have paid a special emphasis to ensure that the vulnerable groups are enrolled completely.

CEC Kumar said that under the "Know Your Candidate" program, the Commission has made it mandatory for candidates to publish the details of their criminal background in news publications thrice. Moreover, political parties giving tickets to such candidates also need to publish the reason for giving tickets to such candidates. Kumar also talked about measures taken by the ECI to keep a close eye on the campaigning expenses of candidates.

First-time voters
CEC Kumar said that 600,000 youth will be first-time voters and are aged 18-19 years. He also said that young employees of the Commission will manage more than 2900 polling booths. Rajiv Kumar added that ECI has added a net of 236,000 female voters. The total number of individuals added to the electoral rolls stood at 578,000.

The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority and is responsible for administering elections in the country. This includes conducting the elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and offices of the President and Vice-President in the country.


Poll schedule Dates
Date of issue of Gazetted notification November 3
Last date of filing nominations November 10
Date of scrutiny of nominations November 13
Last date of withdrawal of candidature November 15
Date of poll November 30
Date of counting of votes December 3
Date before which the elections shall be completed December 5

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

