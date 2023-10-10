Telangana Assembly elections: BJP makes key appointments ahead of polls

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has commenced its preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state. According to a report from India Today, the party has made key appointments, including chairmen, convenors, and co-convenors for various committees. In addition to this, the BJP has designated several top leaders to important positions to spearhead these committees.

Former state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has been selected to lead the public speaking committee, while Nizamabad Member of Parliament Arvind Dharmapuri will oversee the party's social media presence. Muralidhar Rao will head the chargesheet committee, and the Election Commission Issues Committee will be chaired by former Member of Parliament Vijayshanti, the India Today report noted.

Assembly Elections in Telangana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the election dates on Monday, October 9, for the upcoming polls in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan. Subsequent to this, the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajiv Kumar, announced that the final electoral rolls for all 119 seats in Telangana have been published, following the completion of a special summary revision (SSR) of voters in the state. Rajiv Kumar stated that the number of voters has risen by 5.8 per cent in Telangana since January 2023.

The state of Telangana has a total of 31,717,389 voters; of these, 15,871,492 are male and 15,843,339 are female. Additionally, 2,557 individuals are registered as third-gender voters. The state's assembly comprises 119 seats, of which the ruling BRS occupies 99. The BJP holds three seats, while the AIMIM and the Congress have seven seats each. The current Telangana Assembly will complete its term in January 2024.