We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

He said that chief minister KCR has not been well since he came to know about Congress' "six guarantees". He added that it was time for him to have rest and he should not come out of his farmhouse

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, A Revanth Reddy, has stated that Telangana will be liberated from the misrule of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government on December 9, as the Congress party will assume power in the state, according to a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report. Revanth Reddy emphasised that it was the Congress party that initiated the process of the formation of the state of Telangana.

Responding to the election commission's announcement, which notified the election schedule for Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, the TPCC chief said that if voted to power, Congress will implement the "six guarantees" it has promised to the people of Telangana. He added that a "miracle will happen" and Congress will come to power in the state, the DC report noted.

Revanth Reddy was quoted in the report as saying, "Good days are coming for Telangana. People should celebrate Vijayadasami with enthusiasm. A new light will come into their lives when the Congress government starts implementing its six guarantees." The TPCC chief criticised Telangana ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, referring to them as "Billa and Ranga." He stated that the BRS is afraid of defeat, which is why they are criticising Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in all public meetings.

The TPCC chief accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of attempting to win the election with "corrupt money." He noted that the chief minister has been unwell since learning about Congress's "six guarantees." He suggested that it was time for the chief minister to rest and refrain from leaving his farmhouse.

Topics :Telangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana govtKCRIndian National CongressBJPBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

