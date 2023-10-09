BRS govt failed to provide even basic infrastructure to Telangana: BJP

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticised the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for failing to provide basic amenities to the state's residents, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. Reddy attended multiple programmes hosted by his party at various locations in the city.

Reddy addressed the three-decade-long issue concerning the road at Satyanagar in Lalapet by bringing it to the attention of the Railway Ministry. He was felicitated by residents of Satya Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sripuri Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, and Krishna Nagar for resolving the issue, the report noted.

Speaking at an event, Reddy pointed out that the state government has neglected the infrastructural problems in Hyderabad. He claimed that many colonies lacked proper roads, sanitation, and drinking water facilities. "At least 30 per cent of the state's population resides in Hyderabad, and the state government has utterly failed in providing basic infrastructure," he said.

The Deccan Chronicle report quoted Reddy saying, "While thousands have applied for two-bedroom houses, the government has delivered only a handful. In contrast, the BJP-led central government allocated significant funds for Telangana, including Rs 26,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road."

In a separate event, Reddy inaugurated a mega medical camp under Seva Bharti at Amberpet. He stated that the central BJP government has approved Rs seven crore for hostel construction in Osmania University and plans to invest Rs 14 crore to enhance sports infrastructure.